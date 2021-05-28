U.S. yields fall on month-end impact; investors shrug off inflation rise

Article content
NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Friday in a shortened trading session on month-end buying by
portfolio managers, with the market largely shrugging off a rise
in U.S. core inflation above the Federal Reserve’s target.
The bond market closes early ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day
holiday weekend.
Data on Friday showed that underlying inflation in the 12
months to April, as measured by the personal consumption
expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and
energy components, climbed to 3.1%, far above the Fed’s 2%
target.
On a monthly basis, though, the core PCE rose 0.7% in April,
after gaining 0.4% in March. Wall Street economists expected a
0.6% rise in core PCE.
“The market is clearly taking inflation in stride. The
inflation numbers are not really adding to jitters,” said Kim
Rupert, managing director for fixed income at Action Economics
in San Francisco.
“The market believes the Fed that inflation is transitory.
The bulls are having their way.”
Barclays estimates that its duration index extends out 0.13
years, versus the long run average of 0.09 years, according to
Rupert, which means asset managers need to buy Treasuries to hit
that index.
In midday trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to
1.589% from 1.61% late on Thursday.
U.S. 30-year yields dropped to 2.267% from
Thursday’s 2.29%.
U.S. yields briefly edged up from lows after business
activity in the U.S. Midwest jumped more than expected in May,
accelerating to its highest level since November 1973 according
to a report on Friday. The Chicago Business barometer rose to
75.2 from 72.1 in April, according to MNI Chicago.
The U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven, the bond market’s
gauge of investors’ price outlook over the next 10 years, was
down at 2.436% from Thursday’s 2.44%. In mid-May,
10-year breakeven inflation hit 2.564%, the highest since March
2013.
The White House on Friday will present President Joe Biden’s
estimated $6 trillion budget with spending on infrastructure,
education and other initiatives, but the plan is unlikely to
sway Republicans who want to tamp down U.S. government spending.
The $6 trillion figure, first reported on Thursday, caused a
sell-off in Treasuries as this meant the government would have
to flood the market with debt to finance the budget.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Kevin Liffey
and Richard Chang)