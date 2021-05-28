U.S. yields fall on month-end impact; investors shrug off inflation rise

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields fell on

Friday in a shortened trading session on month-end buying by

portfolio managers, with the market largely shrugging off a rise

in U.S. core inflation above the Federal Reserve’s target.

The bond market closes early ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day

holiday weekend.

Data on Friday showed that underlying inflation in the 12

months to April, as measured by the personal consumption

expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and

energy components, climbed to 3.1%, far above the Fed’s 2%

target.

On a monthly basis, though, the core PCE rose 0.7% in April,

after gaining 0.4% in March. Wall Street economists expected a

0.6% rise in core PCE.

“The market is clearly taking inflation in stride. The

inflation numbers are not really adding to jitters,” said Kim

Rupert, managing director for fixed income at Action Economics

in San Francisco.

“The market believes the Fed that inflation is transitory.

The bulls are having their way.”

Barclays estimates that its duration index extends out 0.13

years, versus the long run average of 0.09 years, according to

Rupert, which means asset managers need to buy Treasuries to hit

that index.

In midday trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to

1.589% from 1.61% late on Thursday.

U.S. 30-year yields dropped to 2.267% from

Thursday’s 2.29%.

U.S. yields briefly edged up from lows after business

activity in the U.S. Midwest jumped more than expected in May,

accelerating to its highest level since November 1973 according

to a report on Friday. The Chicago Business barometer rose to

75.2 from 72.1 in April, according to MNI Chicago.

The U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven, the bond market’s

gauge of investors’ price outlook over the next 10 years, was

down at 2.436% from Thursday’s 2.44%. In mid-May,

10-year breakeven inflation hit 2.564%, the highest since March

2013.

The White House on Friday will present President Joe Biden’s

estimated $6 trillion budget with spending on infrastructure,

education and other initiatives, but the plan is unlikely to

sway Republicans who want to tamp down U.S. government spending.

The $6 trillion figure, first reported on Thursday, caused a

sell-off in Treasuries as this meant the government would have

to flood the market with debt to finance the budget.

May 28 Friday 12:14PM New York / 1614 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.015 0.0152 0.005

Six-month bills 0.0325 0.033 0.003

Two-year note 99-246/256 0.1446 -0.002

Three-year note 99-218/256 0.3005 -0.005

Five-year note 99-194/256 0.7995 -0.015

Seven-year note 99-240/256 1.2594 -0.020

10-year note 100-84/256 1.5892 -0.021

20-year bond 101-16/256 2.184 -0.017

30-year bond 102-84/256 2.2675 -0.023

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.25 0.25

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.50 0.50

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 1.00

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.50 0.50

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.50 0.75

spread

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Kevin Liffey

and Richard Chang)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR