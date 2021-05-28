U.S. to re-impose sanctions on Belarus firms over plane incident By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Friday said it will re-impose sanctions on nine Belarusian state-owned businesses in response to Belarus’ forced landing of a passenger jet and subsequent arrest of a journalist on board.

“We call on [Belarus President Alexander] Lukashenka to allow a credible international investigation into the events of May 23,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement, referring to the day the passenger jet was forced to land in Minsk.

The Belarus president’s last name is also spelled in English as Lukashenko.

