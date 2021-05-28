U.S. to re-impose sanctions on Belarus firms over plane incident By Reuters

© Reuters.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Friday said it will re-impose sanctions on nine Belarusian state-owned businesses in response to Belarus’ forced landing of a passenger jet and subsequent arrest of a journalist on board.
“We call on [Belarus President Alexander] Lukashenka to allow a credible international investigation into the events of May 23,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement, referring to the day the passenger jet was forced to land in Minsk.
The Belarus president’s last name is also spelled in English as Lukashenko.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.