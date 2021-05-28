U.S. Post Office plans to raise stamp price to 58 cents By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) logo is pictured on a mail box in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Postal Service said on Friday it plans to raise the price of a first-class postage stamp to 58 cents, from 55 cents, to offset falling revenues as volumes drop.
In the past 10 years, mail volume has sunk 28%, USPS said in a statement, and is continuing to fall.
Prices for postcards, international letters and other services will increase as well, effective Aug. 29.
