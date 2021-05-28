TotalEnergies says limited by legal framework on Myanmar action

Article content

PARIS — Energy giant TotalEnergies said on Friday it had gone as far as it could for now to limit the revenues going to the military junta in Myanmar while staying within a legal framework and assuring power supplies.

Total and U.S. energy company Chevron earlier this week said they were suspending some payments from a gas joint venture that would have reached the junta, earning praise from pro-democracy activists for taking an important first step.

International companies doing business in the country have come under pressure from rights groups and Myanmar’s parallel civilian government to review their operations to stop payments flowing to a military government that seized power on Feb. 1.

TotalEnergies Chairman and Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne told a shareholder meeting on Friday that the only way to fully stop all revenues flowing to the junta would be to halt production in the Yadana gas fields, which supply power plants in Thailand and Myanmar’s domestic market.

The company has rejected this option for now, saying it would expose workers and the group to legal threats and penalize the region in terms of energy access.

“First of all, the bulk of revenues come from the fact there’s a client that buys that production, which is Thai company PTTEP … and then there are the taxes,” Pouyanne said.