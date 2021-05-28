Tilray May be Returning to Meme Status By Investing.com



By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com — Is Tilray (NASDAQ:) making a meme stock comeback? If we’re going by Reddit chatter, then probably.

Shares are up 9% as retail traders have been abuzz over the pot stock for the past few days. For example:

Tilray Is looking very bullish!! Now that hedgies are running out of shorts because of “meme stocks,” we can expect some nice gains these next few days! Get ready! Lets get this stock where it should be! *Not financial advice, im a dumb ape smoking a phat joint

LOOKING GOOD

Tilray is gooing UP again!!! I’m holding and buying because this is gonna BLOW UP SOON!!! (Legalization is comming)

Tilray spiked in February amid the meme frenzy driven by individual investors, who were also pushing AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) and GameStop (NYSE:) higher in a bid to stick it to big institutional investors who had shorted those stocks.

Tilray has since dropped more than 70%, but who knows where it might go from here.