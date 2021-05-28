Tech sector helps boost S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets also climb

Article content

TORONTO — Gains in the technology sector helped Canada’s main stock index continue to climb higher into record territory as it posted a triple-digit gain in early trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 103.17 points at 19,877.58.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 155.92 points at 34,620.56. The S&P 500 index was up 11.76 points at 4,212.64, while the Nasdaq composite was up 44.57 points at 13,780.85.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.65 cents US compared with 82.83 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude contract was up 44 cents at US$67.29 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up six cents at US$3.02 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up 20 cents at US$1,898.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was down four cents at US$4.62 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSDX)