Taiwan leads gains among Asian shares, most Asian currencies edge higher

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Taiwan led Asia’s emerging equity markets

higher on Friday, as investors cheered more U.S. economic data

pointing toward a strong recovery, while the region’s currencies

held onto gains ahead of inflation data.

The Taiwan dollar and the South Korean won

led gains against the greenback, even as the dollar

and U.S. bond yields rose after a report that President Joe

Biden will announce on Friday a $6 trillion budget for 2022.

“(Asia markets) follow optimism around U.S. economic data

boosting the recovery theme and may potentially spur some

catch-up growth in Asia …they have been lagging in terms of

returns performance,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at

IG.

On Thursday, data showed that the number of Americans filing

new claims for unemployment benefits dropped more than expected

last week.

“This (jobless data) denotes a healing labor market, ” he

said, adding that unveiling of U.S .budget may also support

sentiment in Asia.

U.S. inflation data due at 1230 GMT on Friday will also be a

big focus, as a high reading could fuel expectations of policy

tightening by the Federal Reserve sooner rather than later.

Taiwanese stocks jumped 1.5%, hitting their highest

in over two weeks.

The island’s first batch of 150,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

out of more than 5 million ordered from Moderna Inc is

set to arrive on Friday.

Thai stocks jumped 0.5%, extending gains to a third

session. The country said it planned additional measures to

retain jobs and boost domestic consumption, as it struggles with

a severe third wave of infections.

Singaporean stocks were up for a sixth session, while

Indonesian equities extended gains to a third day.

However, Malaysian stocks dropped as much as 0.8%,

and was headed for its worst day in a week.

The country is still grappling with high infections and on

Thursday reported 7,857 new coronavirus cases, the third

straight day of record infections and 59 deaths.

“A complete nationwide lockdown cannot be ruled out, with

some state rulers urging the Federal government to do this, ”

said Prakash Sakpal and Nicholas Mapa, analysts at brokerage

ING.

Philippine shares slipped after a stellar three-day

rally that saw the benchmark add over 8%.

HIGHLIGHTS

**Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 3 basis points

at 6.475%

**Malaysia’s 3-year benchmark yield is down 0.5 basis points

at 2.025%​​

**Top losers in Malaysia are Maxis Bhd and Hong Leong

Financial Group

Asia stock indexes and currencies

at 0332 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD %

%

Japan -0.11 -6.08 <.n2>

China EC>

India +0.00 +0.65 <.ns ei>

Indonesi -0.10 -1.82 <.jk a se>

Malaysia +0.00 -2.85 <.kl se>

Philippi +0.10 +0.31 <.ps nes i>

S.Korea 11>

Singapor +0.02 -0.20 <.st e i>

Taiwan +0.35 +2.73 <.tw ii>

Thailand -0.03 -4.28 <.se ti>

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR