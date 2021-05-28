Taiwan leads gains among Asian shares, most Asian currencies edge higher

Article content

Taiwan led Asia’s emerging equity markets

higher on Friday, as investors cheered more U.S. economic data

pointing toward a strong recovery, while the region’s currencies

held onto gains ahead of inflation data.

The Taiwan dollar and the South Korean won

led gains against the greenback, even as the dollar

and U.S. bond yields rose after a report that President Joe

Biden will announce on Friday a $6 trillion budget for 2022.

“(Asia markets) follow optimism around U.S. economic data

boosting the recovery theme and may potentially spur some

catch-up growth in Asia …they have been lagging in terms of

returns performance,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at

IG.

On Thursday, data showed that the number of Americans filing

new claims for unemployment benefits dropped more than expected

last week.

“This (jobless data) denotes a healing labor market, ” he

said, adding that unveiling of U.S .budget may also support

sentiment in Asia.

U.S. inflation data due at 1230 GMT on Friday will also be a

big focus, as a high reading could fuel expectations of policy

tightening by the Federal Reserve sooner rather than later.

Taiwanese stocks jumped 1.5%, hitting their highest

in over two weeks.