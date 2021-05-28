Sotheby’s moves $10 million CryptoPunk to solo auction event By Cointelegraph

One ultra-rare CryptoPunk is set for some extra stage time at a hotly anticipated upcoming auction.

In a Tweet today, luxury auction house Sotheby’s announced that the sale of CryptoPunk #7530, also known as “Covid Alien”, will be offered during a “special, standalone” auction. The Punk was previously announced as part of the “Natively Digital” event, which highlights the history of NFTs and cryptoart with a selection of pieces that include what many consider to be the first-ever NFT, Kevin McCoy’s “Quantum (NASDAQ:),” an animation minted in 2014 on the Namecoin blockchain.