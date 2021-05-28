Solid Asia sets global stocks on extended rally, U.S. stimulus in focus

Article content

TOKYO — A rally in Asia put global equities on track for a seventh day of gains on Friday as investors bet the U.S. will lead the world out of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the focus turning to a multi-trillion dollar spending boost by the Biden administration.

Tokyo led the advance, with the Nikkei jumping 2.1%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.1% and hit its highest level this month.

The Hang Seng climbed 0.6%, but Chinese blue chips were an outlier, slipping 0.1% a day after closing at a near three-month high.

The MSCI world equity index added 0.2% to 710.34, a fraction off the all-time closing high of 710.36 set on May 7.

European share markets looked set to open stronger, with pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.4% in early deals. FTSE futures were also 0.4% higher.

U.S. stocks were also poised for further gains after the S&P 500’s 0.1% rise overnight, with futures pointing to a 0.3% increase at the open.

The New York Times reported Thursday that President Joe Biden will seek $6 trillion in federal spending for the 2022 fiscal year, a day before the White House is expected to unveil its budget proposal.

Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to the lowest since mid-March 2020, data Thursday on showed, with companies desperate for workers to meet surging demand unleashed by a rapidly reopening economy.