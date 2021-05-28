Shares of Moxian are Surging, Will the Rally Continue? By StockNews



Shares of Moxian are Surging, Will the Rally Continue?



Moxian (MOXC) is an online-to-offline business that offers an online platform for SMEs in China. Its considerable price gains over the past year have made the stock attractive to many investors. But will the company be able to maintain this momentum? Read more to find out.

Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) operates as a cloud-based scheduling and networking company and social network company, integrating businesses and social media websites into one platform. Though based in Hong Kong, MOXC operates in China.

MOXC has been one of the biggest gainers over the past year. The stock has gained 2,664.1% over the past year and 1,126.8% year-to-date. Furthermore, MOXC has advanced 198.2% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $11.39.

The stock successfully dodged the tech sell off earlier this month to gain in triple digits. However, given MOXC’s poor financials, its current price levels look unsustainable. In fact, the stock lost 32.4% intraday on May 27.

