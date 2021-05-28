Salesforce, Ulta Beauty Rise Premarket; HP Falls By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, May 28th. Please refresh for updates.
Salesforce (NYSE:) stock rose 5.2% after the software company raised its full-year forecasts, following increased demand for its cloud-based software due to a pandemic-led shift to remote work.
HP (NYSE:) stock fell 6.1% after the computer giant warned the ongoing computer chip shortage could impact its ability to meet demand for laptops this year, even as it reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) stock rose 0.6% after Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) awarded the drugmaker an ‘overweight’ rating, citing a relatively cheap valuation given its diversified growth.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) stock rose 12%, following a 35% gain the previous session as traders kept piling into the speculative name. The movie theater chain has replaced GameStop (NYSE:) to become the most popular stock in the infamous WallStreetBets Reddit forum.
Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock fell 0.4% after Consumer Reports and IIHS removed their top safety endorsements after the electric car manufacturer’s move from radar to vision-based driver assistance systems.
Boeing (NYSE:) stock fell 1.4% after the Wall Street Journal reported that the aircraft manufacturer has halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners, adding fresh delays for customers following a recent five-month delivery suspension due to production problems.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:) stock rose 5.4% after the beauty store chain reported stellar first-quarter earnings and lifted its full-year sales guidance as cosmetic sales rose as the pandemic lessened.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:) stock rose 7.4% after the sporting goods retailer reported healthy quarterly earnings, with same-store sales soaring over 87%, and raised its full-year forecast in anticipation of strong pent-up demand.
Gap (NYSE:) stock rose 0.9% after the clothes retailer reported a surprise quarterly profit and issued an upbeat forecast as the easing pandemic prompted strong sales in activewear and dresses.
Costco (NASDAQ:) stock fell 0.7% after the warehouse retailer warned of increasing costs for products and worker salaries, even as its quarterly revenue beat forecasts.
