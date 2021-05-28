S.E.C. charges 5 for illegally promoting $2 billion Bitconnect Ponzi By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
Three years and some unforgettable memes later, the Securities and Exchange Commission has announced that 5 individuals will face charges relating to promoting the Bitconnect Ponzi scheme.

“The SEC’s complaint alleges that these promoters offered and sold the securities without registering the securities offering with the Commission, and without being registered as broker-dealers with the Commission, as required by the federal securities laws,” the release reads.