Ranking Every Emma Stone Film Performance From Worst To Best

Okay. I do not believe that Emma Stone is capable of giving a bad performance, but this movie. WOOF. First, it was written and directed by Woody Allen, who has been accused of sexually abusing his 7-year-old daughter and who married his girlfriend’s daughter, who is 35 years younger than him. Second, the protagonist Abe (Joaquin Phoenix) is a philosophy professor in a midlife crisis who decides to murder someone just for kicks and giggles. Third, said washed-up professor has an affair with a student (Stone) and then tries to murder her. Emma is trying her darndest to sell this affair as not creepy, and I’m sure she was just enamored to work with the famed director, but I’m sorry, no one could make this horrific dialogue look good, and this movie is straight from hell. Emma should never have taken this role.