Ranking Every Emma Stone Film Performance From Worst To Best

She will be the subject of today’s article.
And so in honor of her tremendous talent and the release of Cruella this weekend on Disney+, I’m ranking every single one of Emma Stone’s incredible film performances.
27. Irrational Man (2015) — Jill Pollard
26. Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) — Claudia Cantrell
25. The Rocker (2008) — Amelia
24. Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) — Hannah Weaver
23. Gangster Squad (2013) — Grace Faraday
22. Marmaduke (2010) — Mazie
21. Movie 43 (2013) — Veronica
20. Friends With Benefits (2011) — Kayla
19. Superbad (2007) — Jules
18. Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) — Wichita
17. Magic in the Moonlight (2014) — Sophie Baker
16. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) — Gwen Stacy
15. The Croods (2013) – Eep Crood
14. The Croods: A New Age (2020) – Eep Crood
13. Zombieland (2009) – Wichita
12. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) — Gwen Stacey
11. Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009) — Allison Vandermeersh
10. Aloha (2015) — Allison Ng
9. Paper Man (2009) — Abby
8. The Help (2011) — Skeeter Phelan
7. The House Bunny (2008) – Natalie
6. Cruella (2021) — Cruella de Vil
5. Battle of the Sexes (2017) — Billie Jean King
4. La La Land (2016) — Mia Dolan
3. Easy A (2010) — Olive Penderghast
2. Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014) — Sam Thomson
1. The Favourite (2018) — Abigail Masham
What’s your favorite Emma Stone role? Let us know in the comments!
