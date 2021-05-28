Rankin Should Not Roll the Dice by Reopening Nova Scotia Schools This Semester

Article content

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — The union representing workers at child care centres and all regional centres for education across the province is calling Premier Iain Rankin’s plan to reopen schools, while two regions are still under lockdown, as risky and unmanageable.

CUPE Nova Scotia President Nan McFadgen says, “I’m glad we’re hitting vaccine targets and children age 12 and older are now eligible for vaccination. However, the Premier has changed his plans 180 degrees from Monday to today. Why now? What is there to be gained?”

“For the Province to say that schools have not been a significant source of COVID-19 transmission, well we can’t be entirely sure that is the case,” says Lisa deMolitor, chair of the Nova Scotia School Board Council of Unions. “The data on active cases linked to schools that is available on the Department’s website today does not line up with the information they provided to us over the previous 30-day period.”

On June 2, staff and students will be returning to all schools at the Western and Northern region centres for education. Several schools, but not all, are reopening at the Cape Breton-Victoria and Chignecto-Central regional centres for education, as well as the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (see the complete list). At the Halifax Regional Centre for Education all schools will remain closed.