Peruvian assets strengthen as poll shows right-wing candidate gaining

Peru’s sol strengthened on Friday and its

equity index jumped 5% after a new opinion poll showed a

technical tie ahead of the country’s upcoming presidential

election, while most major currencies in Latin America were set

to log weekly gains.

The sol rose 1.3%, leading gains among Latin American

currencies, while Lima stocks jumped 5.2% after the

poll showed leftist candidate Pedro Castillo and right-wing

Keiko Fujimori locked in a technical tie ahead of the June 6

presidential runoff.

Castillo has been the front-runner so far, but Friday’s poll

suggests Fujimori is closing the gap. Investors have been

jittery about a swing to socialist policies in the metals

producer should Castillo win.

Peruvian assets have been hit by political uncertainty this

week, with the sol hitting record lows and unable to enjoy a

bounce from rising copper prices.

More broadly, emerging market currencies have gained ground

this week, with an index of them reaching

all-time highs. The U.S. dollar fell back from earlier gains on

Friday to trade flat for the day and week.

Brazil’s real rose 0.7%, extending gains to a third

straight session. With iron ore prices rising, shares in miner

Vale rose 1% and were among top gainers on Sao

Paulo’s main stocks index.

The real currency is up about 2.8% for the week, while

MSCI’s index for Latam currencies is set to log

weekly gains of 1.1%.

Mexico’s peso recouped losses from earlier in the

session to trade 0.1% higher, with less than two weeks to go

before mid-term elections.

“We maintain our base case that President Andres Manuel

Lopez Obrador allied base is likely to lose its Lower House

super-majority, which would help investor confidence,” said TS

Lombard in a client note.

The currency is set to rise about 0.2% this week, keeping

monthly gains at 1.7%.

Colombia’s peso tracked oil prices higher. Stocks

snapped an eight-day losing streak to rise 1%,

following global stocks higher on hopes that a possible $6

trillion budget for the United States for 2022 would help a

global recovery.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1831 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1361.69 0.54

MSCI LatAm 2543.58 1.84

Brazil Bovespa 125452.64 0.87

Mexico IPC 50072.47 0.9

Chile IPSA 4279.13 2.86

Argentina MerVal 58943.61 2.512

Colombia COLCAP 1202.79 1.01

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.2171 0.72

Mexico peso 19.9154 0.13

Chile peso 723.7 0.08

Colombia peso 3705.75 0.37

Peru sol 3.8047 1.08

Argentina peso (interbank) 94.5600 -0.02

Argentina peso (parallel) 154 1.95

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru.

Editing by Jane Merriman and Rosalba O’Brien)

