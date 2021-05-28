Peruvian assets strengthen as poll shows right-wing candidate gaining

Article content

Peru’s sol strengthened on Friday and its

equity index jumped 5% after a new opinion poll showed a

technical tie ahead of the country’s upcoming presidential

election, while most major currencies in Latin America were set

to log weekly gains.

The sol rose 1.3%, leading gains among Latin American

currencies, while Lima stocks jumped 5.2% after the

poll showed leftist candidate Pedro Castillo and right-wing

Keiko Fujimori locked in a technical tie ahead of the June 6

presidential runoff.

Castillo has been the front-runner so far, but Friday’s poll

suggests Fujimori is closing the gap. Investors have been

jittery about a swing to socialist policies in the metals

producer should Castillo win.

Peruvian assets have been hit by political uncertainty this

week, with the sol hitting record lows and unable to enjoy a

bounce from rising copper prices.

More broadly, emerging market currencies have gained ground

this week, with an index of them reaching

all-time highs. The U.S. dollar fell back from earlier gains on

Friday to trade flat for the day and week.

Brazil’s real rose 0.7%, extending gains to a third

straight session. With iron ore prices rising, shares in miner

Vale rose 1% and were among top gainers on Sao