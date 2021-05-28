Peruvian assets strengthen as poll shows right-wing candidate gaining

Article content
Peru’s sol strengthened on Friday and its
equity index jumped 5% after a new opinion poll showed a
technical tie ahead of the country’s upcoming presidential
election, while most major currencies in Latin America were set
to log weekly gains.
The sol rose 1.3%, leading gains among Latin American
currencies, while Lima stocks jumped 5.2% after the
poll showed leftist candidate Pedro Castillo and right-wing
Keiko Fujimori locked in a technical tie ahead of the June 6
presidential runoff.
Castillo has been the front-runner so far, but Friday’s poll
suggests Fujimori is closing the gap. Investors have been
jittery about a swing to socialist policies in the metals
producer should Castillo win.
Peruvian assets have been hit by political uncertainty this
week, with the sol hitting record lows and unable to enjoy a
bounce from rising copper prices.
More broadly, emerging market currencies have gained ground
this week, with an index of them reaching
all-time highs. The U.S. dollar fell back from earlier gains on
Friday to trade flat for the day and week.
Brazil’s real rose 0.7%, extending gains to a third
straight session. With iron ore prices rising, shares in miner
Vale rose 1% and were among top gainers on Sao

Paulo’s main stocks index.
The real currency is up about 2.8% for the week, while
MSCI’s index for Latam currencies is set to log
weekly gains of 1.1%.
Mexico’s peso recouped losses from earlier in the
session to trade 0.1% higher, with less than two weeks to go
before mid-term elections.
“We maintain our base case that President Andres Manuel
Lopez Obrador allied base is likely to lose its Lower House
super-majority, which would help investor confidence,” said TS
Lombard in a client note.
The currency is set to rise about 0.2% this week, keeping
monthly gains at 1.7%.
Colombia’s peso tracked oil prices higher. Stocks
snapped an eight-day losing streak to rise 1%,
following global stocks higher on hopes that a possible $6
trillion budget for the United States for 2022 would help a
global recovery.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1831 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily %
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1361.69 0.54
MSCI LatAm 2543.58 1.84
Brazil Bovespa 125452.64 0.87
Mexico IPC 50072.47 0.9
Chile IPSA 4279.13 2.86
Argentina MerVal 58943.61 2.512
Colombia COLCAP 1202.79 1.01
Currencies Latest Daily %
change
Brazil real 5.2171 0.72
Mexico peso 19.9154 0.13
Chile peso 723.7 0.08
Colombia peso 3705.75 0.37
Peru sol 3.8047 1.08
Argentina peso (interbank) 94.5600 -0.02
Argentina peso (parallel) 154 1.95
(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru.
Editing by Jane Merriman and Rosalba O’Brien)