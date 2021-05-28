Opinion: Let cruise ships back into Vancouver

Decision to block ships until early in 2022 guarantees loss of billions of dollars of income by B.C. businesses and workers Photo by Aaron Saunders

Article content Looking out my apartment window across Vancouver harbour, I see the manifestation of another catastrophic policy of the federal government. Canada Place, which normally would be hosting at least three cruise ships loading passenger for trips to Alaska, is totally empty. During normal times, some of these ships would take passengers on a cruise originating and ending in Vancouver. But many others would be on their way from Seattle to Alaska and back because the U.S. Jones Act requires that ships carrying passengers between two U.S. ports must either be staffed entirely by U.S. citizens or stop at a foreign port between them. This act has now been suspended, however, to restore cruise ship travel to Alaska and help recovery of that state’s badly suffering tourist industry. The industry’s lobbyists can be counted on to be working hard in Washington to get this suspension made permanent as, without stops in Canada, tourists are likely to spend more time in Alaska enjoying its many attractions.

Article content Let us hope they succeed and the suspension of Jones Act becomes permanent. The act is an economically destructive left-over from the era of nationalist trade policies in the 1920s, which today benefits only a small number of politically influential members of unions in the U.S. maritime sector and imposes high costs on the U.S. economy. Even if the Jones Act were removed permanently, however, cruise ships starting their journey in Seattle would almost certainly continue to stop in Vancouver and Victoria, which offer ship passengers many excellent and popular opportunities to sightsee, shop, and dine in Canada’s unique cultural setting. Vancouver’s modern airport facilities would again be used by passengers coming from distant places. Cruise ship operators would again buy competitively priced fuel to run their ships and fresh B.C. food and other goods needed to serve their passengers. The problem facing the province’s cruise ship industry is that the federal government has prohibited passenger ships from entering Canadian harbours until early in 2022, a policy choice that guarantees the loss of billions of dollars of income by B.C. businesses and workers that serve cruise ship passengers on land and sell supplies to the ships’ operators. Substantial federal and provincial tax revenues and charges for the use of docking facilities are lost forever. The decision to prevent cruise ships from landing at West Coast ports was adopted because of concern that passengers would spread the virus among our population. This concern is no longer valid because cruise ship operators are allowing on board only staff and passengers that have been vaccinated. This policy was adopted because the market for cruises had dried up completely in the wake of the widely publicized suffering and deaths of passengers on cruise ships at the start of the pandemic.

Article content One problem with this system is that fake documents could be used to gain access to cruises by passengers who are not vaccinated. This problem can be solved by requiring passengers to possess internationally recognized and government-issued vaccine passports. Such passports are already in use in some European countries and Israel and may be issued in Canada in response to public demand from citizens eager to use cruise ships and enjoy uncomplicated air and land travel to and from foreign countries, especially the United States. Private-sector systems for the issue of fake-proof documents are likely to become available soon and could be used instead of state-sponsored passports. Opinion: Canadians want to build back normal Opinion: Canadians crave normal — not bold plans to restructure the economy Gwyn Morgan: Air travellers are a convenient scapegoat for Trudeau The cruise ships can also use quick tests detecting infections before and after passengers go on land excursions. Doing so will make the risk of passengers infecting people on land extremely low, almost certainly no higher than the likelihood of infection already facing all Canadian residents. The re-opening of the cruise ship industry and the start of excursions from Seattle to Alaska mean repeal of Canada’s cruise ship ban is urgent. If it is done quickly enough, some ships might return during the 2021 season. But, given the long planning time required to arrange for cruises in 2022 and beyond, there is no room for delay. I hope our government will act quickly and look forward to once again watching majestic cruise ships passing under the Lions Gate bridge and docking at Canada place — and returning the smiles of passenger visiting our mountains, parks, and restaurants. Herbert Grubel is an emeritus professor of economics at Simon Fraser University.

