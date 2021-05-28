NEC’s AI Supports Doctors to Detect Neoplasia in Barrett’s Esophagus During Endoscopic Procedures

Article content

– World’s first CE mark-compliant software of its kind; soon available in Europe–

TOKYO — NEC Corporation (NEC; TOKYO: 6701) today announced the development of an AI technology for supporting doctors to detect neoplasia in Barrett’s esophagus during endoscopic procedures. This is the world’s first technology of its kind to comply with the requirements for CE mark labeling, a European safety, health and environmental protection standard (*1), and is being released as WISE VISION® Endoscopy, where it will soon be available in Europe to help doctors in the detection of Barrett’s neoplasia (*2).

This software is connected to endoscopy processors and automatically notifies users of potential Barrett’s neoplasia from images captured during endoscopic procedures.

Barrett’s esophagus is a pre-cancerous condition in which the inner lining of the esophagus is replaced by a lining that resembles that of the stomach. Patients with Barrett’s esophagus have 30-40 fold higher risk of developing cancer of the esophagus as compared to the normal population (*3).