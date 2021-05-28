National Bank Gets Profit Increase From Housing Growth in Quebec

Article content

(Bloomberg) — National Bank of Canada is getting a boost from its home market of Quebec, where strong housing demand is supporting mortgage lending, and the third wave of Covid-19 has had a less severe impact than in other provinces.

Profit in National Bank’s personal and commercial banking business, which is highly focused on Quebec, increased more than five-fold to C$321 million ($265 million) in the fiscal second quarter. Overall profit topped analysts’ estimates.

National Bank, which gets a larger portion of its profit from capital markets than any of Canada’s six biggest banks, is well-positioned for the current environment of surging equity markets and increased dealmaking. Net income from the financial-markets unit rose 50% to C$238 million.Those surging equity markets also have helped the bank’s wealth division. Profit in that business climbed 17% to C$165 million.The bank, like its peers, is contending with persistently low interest rates that are restraining income from lending. Net interest income rose 3.2% to C$1.2 million last quarter, following a 28% year-over-year gain in the previous three months.

National Bank shares have advanced 35% this year, compared with a 23% gain for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.

Net income more than doubled to C$801 million, or C$2.25 a share, in the three months through April. That compared with analysts’ C$1.94-a-share average estimate.Click here for more on National Bank’s second-quarter results.

