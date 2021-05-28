Money is cheap, let’s spend it -White House $6 trillion budget message

Article content

WASHINGTON — The White House on Friday unveiled a $6 trillion budget proposal that would ramp up spending on infrastructure, education and combating climate change, arguing it makes good fiscal sense to invest now, when the cost of borrowing is cheap, and reduce deficits later.

The first comprehensive budget offered by Democratic President Joe Biden faces strong opposition from Republican lawmakers, who want to tamp down U.S. government spending and reject his plans to hike taxes on the rich and big corporations.

Biden’s plan for fiscal year 2022 calls for $6.01 trillion in spending and $4.17 trillion in revenues, a 36.6% increase from 2019 outlays, before the coronavirus pandemic bumped up spending. It projects a $1.84 trillion deficit, a sharp decrease from the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but up from 2019’s $984 billion.

White House officials said the Biden’s $4 trillion plans to address historic U.S. inequality, climate chance and provide four more years of free public education would be completely paid for in 15 years, with tax increases starting to chip away at deficits after 2030.

Cecilia Rouse, the chair of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, says Biden’s plan is front loaded and that the administration was willing to live with budget deficits amid low-interest rates to make significant investments in the nation’s economy. She projected a drop in deficits by over $2 trillion in the following years.