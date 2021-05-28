Miners banned, exchanges targeted? Here’s what’s really happening By Cointelegraph

Shanghai Man: Miners banned, exchanges targeted? Here’s what’s really happening
This weekly roundup of news from Mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong attempts to curate the industry’s most important news, including influential projects, changes in the regulatory landscape, and enterprise blockchain integrations.
China regulations, FACT or FUD?
Normally, this weekly column takes a broad look at all the developments, news, and even gossip from within China. This week, most topics took a backseat to the news that another crackdown had rippled through the industry, threatening to topple markets into a full-blown bear market.
Abandoning the mines
Western pundits scramble for answers
Have your cake and eating it too
Don’t forget about Hong Kong
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.