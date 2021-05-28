Miner Fortescue lifts cost estimate again, delays start of Iron Bridge project

Article content

MELBOURNE — Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group raised the cost estimate for its Iron Bridge magnetite project for the second time this year on Friday, citing the impact of inflation on expenses and labor constraints to push back first production.

The company set Dec. 22 as the new date for first production from the centerpiece of its plan to meet China’s demand for high-grade ore, or six months later than its February estimate.

The world’s fourth-largest iron ore miner said it now expected the project, a joint venture with Formosa Steel, to cost between $3.3 billion and $3.5 billion, up from a February estimate of $3 billion.

Higher costs were a touch under what some analysts had modeled, said analyst Kaan Peker of RBC, but added that Fortescue’s upward revision of costs per tonne, by about $3, chiefly for transport and ports, might be a disappointment.

“That would have been a bit of a disappointment in terms of consensus. Also their ramp up timeframe has been pushed out,” he said.

RBC expects the ramp-up to 22 million tonnes to take 2 to 2-1/2 years, longer than the 18 months that Fortescue expected, he added.

The project has incurred costs of $1.5 billion by the end of April, with the Australian miner bearing a major chunk of the expenses, which it also blamed on unfavorable foreign currency rates.

Senior company executives resigned in February after a review of the project following media reports that it faced a cost blowout of as much as 25%.

Fortescue, which had planned first production from Iron Bridge in the first half of 2022, said it is still expected to deliver 22 million tonnes a year of high grade 67% Fe magnetite concentrate.

Its shares were up 0.2%, with the benchmark up 1.2%. (Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)