Miner Fortescue lifts cost estimate again, delays start of Iron Bridge project

MELBOURNE — Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group raised the cost estimate for its Iron Bridge magnetite project for the second time this year on Friday, citing the impact of inflation on expenses and labor constraints to push back first production.

The company set Dec. 2022 as the new date for the start of production from the centerpiece of its plan to boost margins by meeting China’s demand for high-grade ore, a timeline that is six months later than its February estimate.

The world’s fourth-largest iron ore miner said it now expected the project, a joint venture with China’s Formosa Steel and Baosteel Resources, to cost between $3.3 billion and $3.5 billion, up from $3 billion estimated three months ago.

Higher costs were a touch under what some analysts had modeled, said analyst Kaan Peker of RBC, who added that Fortescue’s upward revision of costs per tonne, by about $3, chiefly for transport and ports, might not suffice.

“That would have been a bit of a disappointment in terms of consensus. Also their ramp-up timeframe has been pushed out,” he said.

RBC expects the ramp-up to 22 million tonnes to take two to 2-1/2 years, he added, longer than the 12 to 18 months that Fortescue expected.