Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly iHeartRadio Music Awards

“The pink stitching is literally my shoe lace.”

Another day, another red carpet completely slayed by Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Last night, the hot couple stepped out for the iHeartRadio Music Awards and once again completely nailed their attire.


Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

As for their latest looks? The theme was apparently bubblegum pink.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

But aside from the twin flames’ complimentary outfits, there’s a lot more to unpack here.

Like the fact that MGK says that this string here is literally his shoelace…


Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

And the butterfly is something he took out of a flower pot.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Not to mention his NAILS!!!


Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

And, of course, Megan’s incredible pink jumpsuit that looks like it was made just for her.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

To top it all off, MGK took home the award for Best Alternative Rock Album, which is probably the best accessory of all.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

And if there was an award for Hottest Couple on the Carpet, I’m pretty sure they would have taken that home too!

