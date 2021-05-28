Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly iHeartRadio Music Awards

“The pink stitching is literally my shoe lace.”
Last night, the hot couple stepped out for the iHeartRadio Music Awards and once again completely nailed their attire.
As for their latest looks? The theme was apparently bubblegum pink.
But aside from the twin flames’ complimentary outfits, there’s a lot more to unpack here.
And the butterfly is something he took out of a flower pot.
Not to mention his NAILS!!!
And, of course, Megan’s incredible pink jumpsuit that looks like it was made just for her.
To top it all off, MGK took home the award for Best Alternative Rock Album, which is probably the best accessory of all.
And if there was an award for Hottest Couple on the Carpet, I’m pretty sure they would have taken that home too!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!