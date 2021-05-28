Litecoin Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



Litecoin Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $172.847 by 05:14 (09:14 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 10.22% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 28.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $11.597B, or 0.75% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $172.380 to $198.774 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 15.29%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.963B or 3.02% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $118.4707 to $208.5835 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 58.85% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $35,585.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 9.40% on the day.

was trading at $2,470.63 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 10.37%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $667.651B or 42.93% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $286.763B or 18.44% of the total cryptocurrency market value.