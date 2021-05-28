Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — May 27

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

Here are just a few things that happened this week.


Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

1.

Shakira announced she’s got a ton of new songs — so it sounds like we’re not too far from a new album:

2.

Maluma took an elevator selfie:

3.

Diego Luna partnered with Chivas Regal:

4.

Camila Cabello modeled a new hairstyle:

5.

Alfonso Herrera reunited with his Amar te duele costar, Armando Hernandez:

6.

Yalitza Aparicio participated in the #PoderPrieto campaign, which aims to fight racism against darker skin in Mexico:

7.

Anthony Ramos landed a cover story in Time magazine:

8.

Ana De la Reguera reminded everyone to watch her new Netflix movie, Army of the Dead:

9.

Natalie Morales shared the poster for Plan B, the new Hulu film she directed:

10.

Arturo Castro poked fun at the new portrait taken of him:

11.

Christina Aguilera went horseback riding (or took a horse for walk?) in the hills above LA:

12.

Justina Machado finally got a chance to go back to New York:

13.

Camila Mendes went to a cabin in the woods with her friends and Riverdale costars:

14.

Édgar Ramírez took a dramatic up-close selfie:

15.

Miguel worked on music in the studio:

16.

Eva Mendes congratulated Jessica Alba for taking her company — Honest Company — public by posting this photo of the two of them at a launch party in 2005:

17.

Salma Hayek shared the trailer for her upcoming Marvel film, Eternals:

18.

Stephanie Beatriz took a photo with Melissa Fumero while filming an episode for the upcoming season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine:

19.

And lastly, after a small break, Bad Bunny came back to Insta with a series of new selfies:

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR