Judge orders special master to review Rudolph Giuliani’s electronic devices By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Rudolph Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, delivers a speech during the 2018 Iran Uprising Summit in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 22, 2018. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A federal judge on Friday granted a U.S. government request to appoint a “special master” to review evidence seized from electronic devices seized from Rudolph Giuliani’s home and office during raids conducted on April 28.
The order was issued by U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan. Giuliani, who had been a lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, had opposed the government’s request.
