IATA chief pours cold water on Airbus output increase

PARIS/LONDON — The airline industry’s most senior representative on Friday cast doubt on plans by Europe’s Airbus for sharp increases in jetliner production, saying they appeared overly optimistic.

Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, voiced skepticism a day after Airbus published proposals to almost double single-aisle production to as high as 75 jets a month by 2025.

“Let’s wait and see, because obviously there is a huge disconnect between what the manufacturers say they’re going to produce and what the airlines decide to buy,” he told Reuters.

“So, you know that they’re in the business of selling. I don’t see that there’s going to be the requirement for whatever it is they’re producing,” he added in an interview.

Geneva-based IATA has no day-to-day role in aircraft negotiations, but Walsh was for years among the most influential buyers as the former head of British Airways and then its parent group IAG.

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury defended the increases on Thursday, telling Reuters that pent-up demand for flights on medium-haul jets was “very strong.”

Investors pushed up shares in the world’s largest planemaker by almost 10% on Thursday, followed by another 2% on Friday.