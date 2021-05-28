Harvard Law BFI throws 10.5M votes behind own proposal to fund DeFi lobby with UNI By Cointelegraph

Harvard Law BFI throws 10.5M votes behind own proposal to fund DeFi lobby with UNI
The effect of whales on Uniswap governance is a topic of hot debate once again after Harvard’s blockchain group threw a massive amount of voting power behind its own proposal.
The proposal, made on May 27 by the Harvard Law School Blockchain and FinTech Initiative, is for the creation of a fund that would finance existing and new political groups engaged in crypto policy making and lobbying to defend decentralized finance against regulation.
