Growth of Crypto Leads To a Financial Meltdown, Metalla Royalty CEO By CoinQuora



Growth of Crypto Leads To a Financial Meltdown, Metalla Royalty CEO



The emergence and growth of cryptocurrencies paves way for the next financial crisis.

Blockchain technology is beneficial, says Brett Heath.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming CEO Brett Heath stated that cryptocurrencies are emerging with similar attributes without any uniqueness. Moreover, the emergence and growth of cryptocurrencies pave the way for the next financial crisis.

Firstly, there are thousands of available cryptocurrencies, with a majority lacking utility. Secondly, with cryptocurrencies’ growth in value, the private sector will print more money while questioning the rarity of digital assets.

Certainly, mass adoption of a new financial product or new technology are attributes that contribute towards a financial meltdown. Brett pinpoints the 2008 wide-scale adoption of mortgage-backed securities and th…

