Gold flirts with $1,900 again after U.S. inflation ticks up

Gold reversed course and turned positive on Friday, briefly popping above the key $1,900 level, after data showed U.S. consumer prices surged in April and boosted bullion’s appeal as an inflation hedge.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,896.96 per ounce by 12:10 p.m. EDT (1610 GMT), having earlier dipped as much as 0.8%. It is on course for its fourth straight weekly gain, up 0.9%.

U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,898.80.

U.S. consumer prices accelerated in the year to April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

“We saw a slight uptick in the personal consumption data… All these things continue to support an underlying inflationary environment that is very favorable towards gold,” said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

The refusal of the Federal Reserve to reduce the pace of their bond buying program or move higher on rates is also supportive for gold, although some psychological resistance at the $1,900 level and a stronger dollar is acting as a headwind, he added.

The dollar index was up, making gold expensive for other currency holders, while U.S. yields edged lower, translating into reduced opportunity cost of holding bullion.