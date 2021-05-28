Gold dips as dollar, bond yields rise; U.S. inflation data in focus

Article content

Gold prices fell on Friday as a stronger dollar and an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields weighed on the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited U.S. personal consumption data later in the day to gauge inflationary pressure.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,887.90 per ounce by 0653 GMT. Bullion has risen 0.4% this week, on track for its fourth straight weekly gain.

U.S. gold futures slipped 0.3% to $1,892.30.

“Gold has been a little bit on the defensive side. Technically it was very overbought and on the fundamental side, the dollar had a big move up yesterday and that started to impact gold,” ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir said.

“Gold is likely to consolidate around this $1,900 mark for a little while longer. Maybe with the next set of numbers that are more inflationar, we could start another move up.”

The dollar index was up 0.1%, while the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.617%, translating into higher opportunity cost for holding non-yielding bullion.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported on Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden will seek $6 trillion in federal spending for the 2022 fiscal year.

Also on investors’ radar is the U.S. personal consumption report due later in the day.