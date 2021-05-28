G7 call for democratic nations to support world trade system reform By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Port train carrying shipping containers pulls up beside a cargo ship in the Port of Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
LONDON (Reuters) – Trade ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy Western nations called for democratic countries to rally behind reforms of the current world trading system, and together they criticised those who undermine that system.
“We, the G7 Trade Ministers, stand united in our commitment to free and fair trade as foundational principles and objectives of the rules-based multilateral trading system, as well as to the modernisation of international trade rules,” they said in a communique issued by Britain, which holds the rotating presidency of the G7 this year.
