French oil major gets a green rebrand By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen in Rueil-Malmaison, near Paris, France, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier



PARIS (Reuters) – Shareholders in oil and gas group Total voted overwhelmingly in favour of rebranding the group as TotalEnergies to reflect a shift towards renewable energy.

Demands for oil companies to move away from fossil fuel reached a crescendo this week as a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell (LON:) to greatly increase greenhouse emission cuts and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:) battled with an activist investor over its record on climate change.

“We want to become a sort of green energy major,” Chairman and Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Friday at the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

He said the vote on rebranding had been almost unanimous.

For some investors, Total is not doing enough and they pushed for rejection of a climate resolution, which the meeting voted through.

Total won backing for its environmental goals, including reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, as it invests heavily in a pivot towards renewable energy with solar or wind power projects.

It is looking more broadly to derive revenues from electricity production, and reduce its reliance on oil products, including with staggered targets to 2030, and mirroring moves by rivals to try and reduce emissions.

The full results of all shareholder votes will be announced later on Friday.

The International Energy Agency has said new fossil fuel projects must stop this year if the world wants to reach net zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century, a faster pace than that envisaged so far by oil producers, including Total.

“Without new oil projects, global oil production is set to naturally drop by about 4% to 5% every year,” Pouyanne told the shareholder meeting, while oil demand was projected to only start tailing off from 2030. “Without new oil projects, it’s highly likely that oil prices would reach new highs,” he said.