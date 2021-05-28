European shares at record high on gains in financials, U.S. spending plan

Article content

European shares rose to a record high on Friday as British-exposed financial stocks gained following a hawkish comment from a Bank of England official, with the prospects of increased U.S. fiscal spending boosting market sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6% to a record high of 448.98 points and added 1% this week.

The Europe-only STOXX index and the European blue chip index added about 0.7% each, trading just below multi-year highs.

Bank stocks rose 0.4% to a 15-month high, tracking a rise in euro zone bond yields. British lenders, including HSBC , led the gains after a Bank of England policymaker suggested an earlier-than-signaled hike in lending rates.

Gains in British-exposed stocks supported the insurance and financial services sectors, which were the best performing sectors for the day.

Optimism over economic growth has supported European stocks this year, with several economies loosening their COVID-19 curbs against the backdrop of a steady vaccination campaign.

The reopening measures have boosted the travel and leisure stocks, which outpaced their regional peers this week with a 4% jump.

“With May all but over apart from next Monday … the month is ending on a positive note, as strong momentum continues to carry markets higher while investors learn to acclimatize to an environment of higher inflation,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG