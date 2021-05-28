Europe has passed turning point but still needs ECB support: Schnabel

Article content

FRANKFURT — The euro zone economy has reached a turning point and the recent rise in borrowing costs reflects improved fundamentals, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel told Reuters, playing down concerns that rising yields risk choking off growth.

Facing a persistent uptick in borrowing costs, the ECB must decide on the future pace of its emergency bond buys at a June 10 meeting and a growing chorus of policymakers is calling for a steady flow of stimulus, fearing that the recovery might otherwise falter.

Schnabel, the head of the ECB’s market operations, took a benign view of the rise in nominal yields, however, arguing that it was expected and that financing conditions remain favorable, in line with the bank’s December commitment.

“Rising yields are a natural development at a turning point in the recovery – investors become more optimistic, inflation expectations rise and, as a result, nominal yields go up,” Schnabel told Reuters in an interview. “This is precisely what we would expect and what we want to see.”

“Financing conditions remain favorable,” she argued, noting that real or inflation-adjusted rates are broadly stable.

Now emerging from a double-dip recession, the euro zone economy is set to grow more than 4% this year as the giant services sector recovers from COVID-19 lockdowns, although it will take another year to grow back to its pre-crisis level.