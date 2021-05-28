EU fails to agree farming subsidies deal amid disputes over green schemes

Article content

BRUSSELS — European Union negotiators this week failed to agree reforms to the bloc’s huge farming subsidy program, with talks due to resume in June on rules to protect small farms and curb agriculture’s environmental impact.

The EU is nearing the end of a three-year struggle to reform its Common Agricultural Policy (CAP). The CAP will account for roughly one-third of the EU’s 2021-2027 budget – 387 billion euros ($472 billion) – on payments to farmers and support for rural development, with the new rules kicking in from 2023.

The revamp aims to curb the environmental impact of agriculture, which is the most frequently reported source of pressure on Europe’s habitats and species and is responsible for 10% of EU greenhouse gas emissions.

After all-night talks on Thursday, EU member states failed to find a compromise to put forward in negotiations with the European Parliament and the European Commission.

EU agriculture commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said he was hopeful a deal would be reached in June. But he said member states had “exaggerated fears” that money set aside for environmental programs would go unspent because farmers would not apply for it.

Portuguese agriculture minister Maria do Ceu Antunes said member states had made “numerous concessions” in the talks.