Ethereum Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Ethereum Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $2,477.09 by 05:03 (09:03 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 10.14% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 21.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $290.91B, or 18.19% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,476.58 to $2,760.17 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 7.39%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $30.73B or 23.43% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,739.9122 to $2,908.3728 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 43.27% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $35,673.9 on the Investing.com Index, down 8.06% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0001 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.14%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $672.07B or 42.02% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $61.19B or 3.83% of the total cryptocurrency market value.