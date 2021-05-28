Equities gain, dollar weakens on rising U.S. inflation

Article content

NEW YORK — Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar retreated against major currencies on Friday as new data affirmed concerns of a surging inflation and further strengthening of economic activity from pent-up demand.

U.S. Commerce Department report showed on Friday that consumer prices accelerated 3.1% in the year to April, blowing past the Federal Reserve’s 2% target and posting its largest annual gain since 1992.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, also rose at a 11.3% annualized rate in the first quarter, positioning the economy for strong growth as rising vaccinations eases COVID-19 pandemic’s grip.

The dollar index of major currencies weakened 0.017% to 89.997 after making gains in early morning trading.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was lower at 1.5875% from 1.61% late on Thursday.

“It’s another indication that we continue to see accelerating inflation remains a concern to many investors, but the markets are showing us that people are comfortable with it” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

MSCI’s broadest index of world stocks rose 0.54% to 712.78. European stocks gained 0.57% to 448.98.