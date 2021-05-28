Equities, dollar gain on rising U.S. inflation

Article content

NEW YORK — Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar rebounded against major currencies on Friday as new data strengthened concerns about surging inflation and more heated economic activity from pent-up demand.

A U.S. Commerce Department report showed that consumer prices accelerated 3.1% in the year to April, blowing past the Federal Reserve’s 2% target and posting its largest annual gain since 1992.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, also rose at an 11.3% annualized rate in the first quarter, positioning the economy for strong growth as rising vaccinations eases COVID-19 pandemic’s grip.

The dollar index of major currencies rose 0.043% to 90.053 after making gains in early morning trading. The index is down 1.34% for the month.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was lower at 1.5807% from 1.61% late on Thursday, compared with 1.6310% at the end of April.

“It’s another indication that we continue to see accelerating inflation remains a concern to many investors, but the markets are showing us that people are comfortable with it,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.