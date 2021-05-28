Epsilyte Holdings LLC Acquisition of Polysource Inc.

Article content

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Epsilyte Holdings LLC, a leading provider of expandable polystyrene (EPS), services, and solutions has acquired Polysource Inc., a leading producer of compounded EPS and molded products used in building insulation, personal safety equipment, and filtration media. Epsilyte is owned by Balmoral Funds and management.

With the acquisition of Polysource, Epsilyte will operate two distinct business units: “EPS,” largely made up of the heritage Epsilyte business, and the newly formed “Compounded EPS” unit, which is mostly comprised of the heritage Polysource business based in Piqua, OH with approximately 90 associates. Polysource currently sells compounded EPS and molded products to customers in over 15 countries.

“We are thrilled to complete this acquisition and we welcome the Polysource associates to the Epsilyte team,” said Brad Crocker, President and Chief Executive Officer, of Epsilyte. “EPS is already a key enabler of carbon neutrality due to its almost unmatched insulative properties. This acquisition further strengthens our ability to enhance performance of our products through Polysource’s unique and efficient extrusion technology enabling us to better serve customers with more sustainable products and true value creation.” As part of the transaction, Erik Wehtje, founding partner and Chairman of Polysource, will continue to advise in both technical and commercial areas. “Erik is truly an expert in the development, production, and marketing of compounded EPS resin on a global basis and I’m pleased to retain his knowledge and counsel as we move forward as a combined company,” said Brad Crocker.