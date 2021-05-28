EOS Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



EOS Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $6.1491 by 04:56 (08:56 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 10.22% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 28.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $5.9953B, or 0.37% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $6.1295 to $7.0558 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 0.69%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.5088B or 4.19% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.5800 to $7.6334 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 73.24% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $36,107.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 6.95% on the day.

was trading at $2,523.72 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 8.44%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $685.5636B or 42.74% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $295.6517B or 18.43% of the total cryptocurrency market value.