Electric-vehicle firm Rivian could seek $70 billion valuation in IPO

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo for electric vehicle startup Rivian is seen on the hood of its new R1T all-electric truck in Mill Valley, California, U.S., January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino

(Reuters) – Electric-truck startup Rivian Automotive Inc could target a valuation of about $70 billion in its potential public listing later this year, Bloomberg news reported on Friday.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) and Ford Motor (NYSE:) Co-backed Rivian had a valuation of $27.6 billion, Reuters reported in January, after a $2.65-billion investment round led by T. Rowe Price.

Rivian is working with advisers including Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) on an initial public offering, Bloomberg news reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-28/electric-truck-maker-rivian-is-said-to-select-ipo-underwriters, citing people familiar with the matter.

The news outlet in February reported the company could seek a valuation of about $50 billion.

JPMorgan Chase declined to respond, while the two other banks and Rivian did not immediately reply to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Rivian, which aims to compete with Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc, targets to start production of an electric-pickup and SUV this year.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR