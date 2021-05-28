Dovish ECB compresses Italian bond spreads ahead of debt sale

Article content

LONDON — The gap between Italian and German bond yields was at its narrowest in more than a fortnight on Friday ahead of an Italian bond auction, as the promise of European Central Bank largesse helped push Italy’s borrowing costs down for a second week in a row.

Italy is due to sell between 5.5 billion and 6.5 billion euros of five-year and 10-year bonds in an auction later on Friday, and the dovish reinforcement of the ECB in recent months should help support demand, market observers said.

With euro zone countries having racked up debt to combat the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this support could prove crucial, especially for countries such as Italy that came into the crisis already with a heavy debt load.

“Today’s supply should be well received, and the trend tightening should continue as ECB dovishness feeds more into market pricing ahead of their next meeting,” analysts at Mizuho said in a note.

While Italian 10-year yields were slightly higher on the day at 0.95%, they are still down eight basis points this week so far.

The closely-watched Italy-Germany 10-year bond yield spreads hit their tightest levels in over two weeks at 110 basis points.

The ECB remains committed to shielding the euro zone economy as the path of the coronavirus pandemic remains uncertain, and authorities should not withdraw support too soon, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on May 18.