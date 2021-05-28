Dollar firms ahead of inflation data, yuan sails higher

Article content

TOKYO/SINGAPORE — The dollar hit a seven-week peak against the yen and firmed on other majors as traders braced for what is expected to be a robust U.S. inflation figure on Friday, while the Chinese yuan extended gains to head for its best month since November.

Sterling is also on course for its best month against the dollar this year and, at $1.4192, was close to a three month top with support from a policymaker’s forecast of likely interest rate rises coming next year.

“We have an improving growth backdrop globally and some central banks have gotten ahead, like the New Zealand central bank and the Bank of England and the Canadian central bank,” said Bank of Singapore analyst Moh Siong Sim.

“But it’s not enough to move the markets in a big way…Everyone is waiting for the Fed, to see what the Fed will do next,” he said.

The pound’s 2.7% monthly gain has also been driven by Britain’s rapid vaccination drive and has the sterling as the best performing G10 currency on the dollar through May.

Against the euro, the pound changed hands at 85.79 pence per euro, near its five-week high of 85.615 pence. On the yen, the pound hit a three-year high of 156.02 yen .

The yuan has been another outperformer and has accelerated this week as China’s central bank has not pushed back too hard against appreciation, while flows pour in to stock and bond markets. Onshore, the yuan hit a three-year high of 6.3682 per dollar and is up about 1.7% for the month.