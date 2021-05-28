Dollar edges up ahead of inflation data; yuan hits new three-year high

Article content

LONDON — The dollar strengthened on Friday and was on track for a weekly gain as investors waited for U.S. inflation data to set the currency’s direction.

The U.S. dollar has fallen in April and May so far, reaching its lowest in more than four months, but has changed course this week, picking up in a move which analysts said was due to month-end flows.

The United States and Britain have a public holiday on Monday.

The dollar index picked up in the late Asian and early European session, trading up 0.1% on the day at 90.142 at 1109 GMT.

Versus the yen, the dollar hit a seven-week high. The pair changed hands at 109.935, with analysts noting Japan’s rise in unemployment and fall in consumer prices. Japan extended its state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas by about three weeks, as the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of easing.

CENTRAL BANKS

Currency market participants are focused on the outlook for inflation and central bank monetary policy.

The European Central Bank struck a dovish tone this week, slowing the euro’s momentum ahead of the policy meeting on June 10.

The euro was down 0.1% at $1.2178, compared to the four-month high of $1.2266 it hit earlier in the week.

The New Zealand dollar, which earlier in the week jumped on the prospect of an interest rate hike by September 2022, was down 0.7% at 0.72425.