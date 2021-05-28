Dollar edges up ahead of inflation data; yen falls

Article content

LONDON — The dollar strengthened further on Friday following its rise from more than four-month lows in recent sessions, as investors waited for U.S. inflation data to set the currency’s direction.

The U.S. dollar index picked up in the late Asian and early European session, trading up 0.1% on the day at 90.78 at 0740 GMT.

The United States and Britain have a public holiday on Monday, meaning the dollar’s gains could be attributed to month-end demand.

Versus the yen, the dollar was near a seven-week high. The pair changed hands at 109.875, a move which prompted analysts to note Japan’s rise in unemployment, fall in consumer prices and news that the government is considering extending a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But let’s not delude ourselves: all these developments will not have any effect on Japanese monetary policy,” wrote Commerzbank strategist Esther Reichelt in a note to clients.

“And as a result, it is US monetary policy and the US dollar as well as risk sentiment that primarily drive USD-JPY. Short term we might see an uptrend again but over the further course of the year we expect to see a weaker dollar and as a result lower USD-JPY levels.”

The euro was down 0.1% at $1.21875, hovering below its recent high of $1.2266, as dovish comments from European Central Bank officials sapped its momentum ahead of the policy meeting on June 10.