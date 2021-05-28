Dogecoin whale activity slows down as billions of dollars depart blockchain By Cointelegraph

After a flurry of activity that saw Dogecoin (DOGE) briefly process a higher dollar value of daily transactions than (BTC) and Ether (ETH) combined, the surge seen on the Dogecoin blockchain appears to be slowing down.

Dogecoin’s price increase throughout 2021 has been accompanied by an equally outlandish increase to the value of transactions taking place on its blockchain. The dollar value of DOGE sent from wallet to wallet peaked at $82 billion on May 5, exceeding the $35 billion recorded on Bitcoin and $12 billion on .