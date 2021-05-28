Dogecoin whale activity slows down as billions of dollars depart blockchain By Cointelegraph

Dogecoin whale activity slows down as billions of dollars depart blockchain
After a flurry of activity that saw Dogecoin (DOGE) briefly process a higher dollar value of daily transactions than (BTC) and Ether (ETH) combined, the surge seen on the Dogecoin blockchain appears to be slowing down.
Dogecoin’s price increase throughout 2021 has been accompanied by an equally outlandish increase to the value of transactions taking place on its blockchain. The dollar value of DOGE sent from wallet to wallet peaked at $82 billion on May 5, exceeding the $35 billion recorded on Bitcoin and $12 billion on .
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.