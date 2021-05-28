Demi Lovato Has A Mullet Now And It Looks So Good

Bradly Lamb
Mullets are officially cool again.

Demi Lovato likes to keep everyone guessing when it comes to what hairstyle they’ll be rocking next.


Rich Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The singer’s hair evolution has included everything from long blonde locks…


Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

To pastel pink tresses…


Tibrina Hobson / WireImage

To an ombre bob with a shaved side…


Jason Merritt / Getty Images for MTV

To this blue and purple look…

And at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last night, Demi debuted their latest hairstyle — a mullet!


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

While the divisive look may make you think of ’90s country stars, Demi actually totally pulls it off.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

And look how happy they look!


Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Here’s another photo for good measure:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Demi said their recent decision to cut their hair has made them feel “so free” and “more authentic,” acknowledging that they used to “hide behind” their hair.

View this video on YouTube


TheEllenShow / Via youtube.com

“I’ve talked a lot about my past and being in recovery from an eating disorder. I used to use my hair to hide behind. It would cover my body. So when I started doing all this work on myself, I thought, ‘What is something that I’ve been holding onto my whole life that I need to let go of?’ And it was that. I feel more myself now,” Demi said on The Ellen Show.

Just in the few months since Demi cut their hair short, they’ve already rocked so many cropped styles so I can’t wait to see what they do next!

