Crypto Flipsider News – May 28th – BurgerSwap, Bitcoin Whales, Uniswap Liquidity Mining, Bill Ackman, Brett Heath, Women in Crypto By DailyCoin



Crypto Flipsider News – May 28th – BurgerSwap, Bitcoin Whales, Uniswap Liquidity Mining, Bill Ackman, Brett Heath, Women in Crypto



Greetings to dear crypto brothers and from now on – crypto sisters – as we discovered in today’s research! But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, so first things first.

Read in the digest about:

BurgerSwap is under attack

whales bought 77 000 BTC ($3 billion)

Liquidity Mining Returns to Uniswap

Sky shouting again: Bill Ackman and Brett Heath for this time

Polls claim that the part of women in crypto is rising exponentially

Flash Loan Attack Took a Bite out of BurgerSwap: an Expensive Stolen (Unhappy)-Meal of $7M

BurgerSwap announced on Twitter that they were robbed of $7.2 million over 14 transactions. Flash Loan Attacks were launched on a major DeFi protocol on the Binance Smart Chain. The “grand thefts coin” became too often phenomena.

Flipsider:

Of course, we are not glooming onto the tragedy, but a week ago, PancakeBunny faced the same type of attacks. Just an assumption: what if the projects are trying to attract attention in this way? Anyways, we already covered another type of malware in this article.

Whales in the Bitcoin Sea: The Finbacks Bought 77000 BTC during the Market Dip

Do you remember we ironically called the recent market dip “Crypto Armageddon” in one of the previous digests? Well, somebody was purchasing, not panicking. You know, whales shouldn’t be poked, only bears.

In short, Chainanalysis reported whales bought around $3 billion of BTC when it dropped to the level of $30K.

Flipsider:

Quite expectable. Whales are always rubbing their hands for such events. If you didn’t know, we have an article on this as well.

Liquidity Mining Returns to Uniswap, Hayden Adams Says

After Uniswap released v3 this month, it became the most popular decentralized exchange on in the short terms. On the way to its popularity, the founder, Hayden Adams, tweeted that liquidity mining smart contracts coming soon.

@Uniswap v3 liquidity mining smart contracts coming soon Funded by @uniswapgrants and built by the community Contributors welcome https://t.co/insbXJjLiG — Hayden Adams (@haydenzadams) May 18, 2021

Boomer Sentiments Continue: Bill Ackman and Brett Heath Join the Yelling Parade

This one becomes a regular column in daily flipsider news: old-school burbling about the grass being greener in the past. On the other hand, some of them are yelling in a megaphone.

For example, Brett Heath, Metalla Royalty & Streaming CEO, said

“Crypto will cause the next financial crisis”

Another assumption was made by Bill Ackman, a billionaire investor. He claimed,

“It is only worth what someone else will buy it from you for”

Flipsider:

Let’s wait until these non-believers leave the Yellen team and join the bandwagon! If you know what I mean

Women ARE in Crypto. We are Reaching Gender Equality Here Too

And the topic-headliner of today is feminism in crypto. The recent poll of BDC Consulting revealed a lot of information regarding women in crypto. They interviewed more than 400 women aged from 25 to 44 from 28 countries. It turned out that 78% of respondents heard about crypto, and more than 35% of them are actively operating in the crypto sphere. Also, CoinMarketCap announced that the number of female crypto users doubled since the last year.

Flipsider:

No criticism on this for my part. This is awesome news!

