CipherTrace expands to cover Binance Smart Chain amid wave of exploits By Cointelegraph

CipherTrace expands to cover Binance Smart Chain amid wave of exploits
Cryptocurrency and blockchain intelligence company CipherTrace has announced analytics support for Binance Smart Chain (BSC) amid a rise in attacks and vulnerabilities on protocols running on the network.
In an announcement on May 27, the firm stated that it aims to identify higher-risk financial transactions taking place on BSC and its decentralized applications which now number more than 600. CipherTrace already tracks the activity of over a thousand digital assets. Dave Jevans, CEO of CipherTrace, stated that once support for a blockchain is added, the firm can add analytics for all applications built on that network.
